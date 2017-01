DALLAS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sam Turley, a student at Beaumont Middle School, will play football in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, representing the USA in the International Bowl.

Turley was selected to be a member of the U.S. Under-14 Team from over 10,000 athletes.

The U14 game will be at AT&T Stadium on January 16, and will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Alumni from the International Bowl include players like Todd Gurley and Tyrann Mathieu.