Wind Knocks Out Power in South Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday night’s high winds are being blamed for a power outage that left part of south Lexington in the dark.

Kentucky Utilities says a tree was blown down onto some power lines, causing the outage.

According to KU’s online outage map, more than 1,400 customers were without power at the height of the outage.

Traffic signals were dark in the affected area, so Lexington Police directed traffic at busy intersections, including Harrodsburg Road and Man O War Boulevard.

Most of the power was restored shortly after 10:00 p.m., according to the online KU outage map.