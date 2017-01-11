Temporary Road Closures in Red River Gorge

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The U.S. Forest Service has temporarily closed four gravel roads to motorized vehicles in the Red River Gorge.

The following roads will be closed to motorized vehicles until further notice – Tunnel Ridge Road, Chimney Top Road, Rock Bridge Road, and Indian Creek Road. The gravel parking area at Whistling Arch trailhead is also closed to vehicle use.

The gravel roads were closed to prevent road surface damages, reduce road maintenance costs, and promote visitor safety. The recent snow, along with several days of heavy rain predicted in the forecast, is expected to saturate and soften roadbed soils.

Once roadbed soils become saturated, vehicle traffic can cause significant road surface damage. The soft and muddy surface is easily rutted. Once the surface is damaged, grading with heavy equipment is required for resurfacing, and additional gravel must then be added.

The Red River Gorge remains open to visitation, and the gravel roads are open to foot travel. All hiking trails remain open as well.