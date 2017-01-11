Sheriff: Dog Abuse Video Posted on Facebook

Franklin County, KY. (WTVQ)- The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says video posted on Facebook shows someone kicking a dog in the head.

According to the State Journal, someone uploaded the video to social media. The paper says the sheriff’s office is investigating it as animal cruelty.

Sheriff Pat Melton told the paper the suspects unchained the dog in someone’s backyard, took it somewhere, then kicked it in the head. He says three juveniles will be questioned in the case.

Melton says he has been told the dog is okay. The State Journal quotes him as saying the case is being carefully investigated, and charges may be filed next week.