Mild And Windy For Thursday, With More Rain Chances

Overview: Milder temperatures and scattered rain showers continue for Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid 60s. A cold front will move across Kentucky late Thursday, ushering in colder air for Friday and the weekend, with highs back into the 40s. Rain chances continue for Friday and into the weekend. Milder temperatures return for Dr. Martin Luther King Monday and into midweek next week.

TONIGHT: Gusty winds and spotty rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 55 degrees.

THURSDAY: Milder temperatures continue into Thursday, with a high temperature of 65 degrees, with the chance for scattered rain showers and gusty winds.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain chances continue with an overnight low temperature of 36 degrees, as a cold front moves across the region.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers continue into Friday, with a seasonably chilly high temperature of 42 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible for Friday night, with overnight low temperatures around 34 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue for Saturday, with a high temperature of 46 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 39 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will continue, with overnight low temperatures around 44 degrees.

Dr. Martin Luther King Monday: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures return for Monday, with a high temperature of 62 degrees. A few spotty rain showers will be possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain will be possible with an overnight low temperature of 49 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers