Man Sentenced for Enticing Girl Into Sending Explicit Photos

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A North Carolina man, previously convicted of enticing a young girl in Danville to engage in sexually explicit conduct, was sentenced on Tuesday to 262 months in federal prison, according to federal prosecutors.

30-year old James Matthew Shelton was also ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release following the completion of his sentence. Under federal law, Shelton must serve at least 85 percent of his prison

sentence.

Shelton admitted at his guilty plea that, from July 1, 2014 to August 23, 2014, he persuaded a 13-year-old girl in Danville to send sexually explicit photos of herself to his cell phone, according to prosecutors.

In April of 2015 an investigator with the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General, and other law enforcement agents, executed a search warrant at Shelton’s residence in North Carolina and seized his cell phone. The phone contained images of child pornography, according to investigators.

The investigation started in September of 2014, when the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office says it received a complaint that Shelton had threatened one or more minors in Boyle County.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General, and the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office.