LPD Releases Video of Hotel Robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington police need the community’s help after they say a woman robbed a hotel. They want to know if anyone recognizes the suspect, who they say was caught on camera.

Police say the woman walked into the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Elkhorn Road Monday night, and implied she had a weapon. Officers say she grabbed cash, then ran off.

Click here to see the video of the suspect. Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be sent in by texting LEXPD, plus the tip, to CRIMES (274637).