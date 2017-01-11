LPD: Call Comes Four Hours Later About Robbery, Shot Fired at Store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police want to know why it took four hours for them to find out about a store robbery where a shot was fired and a clerk was roughed up.

They say they got a call just after 2 a.m. Wednesday from the owner of the BP off Richmond Road, who said his store was robbed at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When police reviewed surveillance tape, they say it showed two men come into the store – one carrying a gun – and demand money.

Police say it then shows the clerk getting into a scuffle with the two men and as they were leaving, they fired a shot.

Police say they don’t know if any money was taken.

The clerk was not injured.

They are interviewing him.

Police say one of the suspects in that BP robbery may have been behind a robbery later at the Speedway on Liberty Road and East New Circle Road.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday

The clerk tells police a man with a bandanna around his face came in, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The clerk says the suspect then reached over the counter and grabbed the money from the register and ran off.