LG&E, KU Take Top Two Spots for Highest Customer Satisfaction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company were named the top two ranking utilities in the Midwest/Midsize segment when it comes to electric business customer satisfaction. The announcement follows the results of global market research company J.D. Power’s 2016 Calendar-Year Electric Business Study.

In the newly released study, LG&E ranks highest and KU ranks second among mid-sized utilities in the Midwest Region.

The survey collects responses from interviews conducted in two phases — from February through November 2016 — with business customers of 87 large and mid-size electric utility brands across the United States. The sampling collectively represents 20,512 businesses throughout the nation.

“Following our success in 2016 where the company was honored for residential customer satisfaction, we’re off to a solid start in the new year thanks to the work of our employees,” said LG&E and KU President and Chief Operating Officer Paul W. Thompson. “This achievement is a testament to the ongoing work of our dedicated team in developing the advanced technology and offerings to help meet customers’ needs and continue attracting new and expanding businesses to Kentucky.”

For detailed information about the survey results, view the full text of the J.D. Power press release.