The Harlem Globetrotters “World Tour 2017”

Get ready to sit on the edge of your seats to witness some of the wildest and most daring basketball tricks ever seen in mankind. Today, Orlando “El Gato” Meléndez with The Original Harlem Globetrotters stopped by to talk about the Globetrotters’ 2017 World Tour coming to Lexington, and watch him try to balance a basketball over Troy Thompson‘s head. Get your tickets to see them live in action at Rupp arena on Monday, January 16th by visiting harlemglobetrotters.com.

Event details are below:

The Globetrotters’ 2017 World Tour

Rupp Arena

430 W Vine St, Lexington, KY 40507

Monday, Jan. 16th at 2:00 p.m.