Fiery Head-On Crash on Paris Pike in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a driver going the wrong way on Paris Pike collided with another vehicle head-on, catching both vehicles on fire and sending two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it happened around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection with Muir Station Road.

Investigators say it’s too early to know if the wind, rain and wet roads were factors in the collision. Police did say the driver who went the wrong way is from out of town and may not have been familiar with the road.

The accident is still under investigation.

The victim’s names weren’t released.