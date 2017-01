LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pair of thieves didn’t get money from a pizza delivery driver but they did get a meal.

Police say a Sir Pizza driver was delivering a pizza on Shelby Road at around 2:30 a.m. and when he got out of the car, two men ran up to him and demanded money.

He refused so they grabbed the pizzas and the drinks he was carrying and took off.

The driver was not hurt.