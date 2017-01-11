Color Me Rad 5K is making a BIG Splash in Lexington- Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass

One 5k is doing the unthinkable. Sarah Jordan with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass tells Katie Solove & Troy Thompson how Color Me Rad: Lexington is adding a new twist to the old-age sport of running. Plus, receive up to 15% off when you go to www.colormerad.com and enter the code “RMHC”

Details for the race are below:

The Color Me Rad 5k

Masterson Station Park
3051 Leestown Rd, Lexington, KY 40511
Saturday, April 22nd, 2017
Starting at 9:00 a.m.
Free Parking

For more info head over to their Facebook, or their website. 

The Ronald McDonald House is located at 1300 Sports Center Dr, Lexington, KY 40502.

