Color Me Rad 5K is making a BIG Splash in Lexington- Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass

One 5k is doing the unthinkable. Sarah Jordan with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass tells Katie Solove & Troy Thompson how Color Me Rad: Lexington is adding a new twist to the old-age sport of running. Plus, receive up to 15% off when you go to www.colormerad.com and enter the code “RMHC”

Details for the race are below:

The Color Me Rad 5k

Masterson Station Park

3051 Leestown Rd, Lexington, KY 40511

Saturday, April 22nd, 2017

Starting at 9:00 a.m.

Free Parking

For more info head over to their Facebook, or their website.

The Ronald McDonald House is located at 1300 Sports Center Dr, Lexington, KY 40502.