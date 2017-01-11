Agency Says UofL Probation Due to Governor’s Actions

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The accrediting body for the University of Louisville says it has placed the school on probation because Republican Gov. Matt Bevin interfered with the board of trustees’ decisions and did not use a “fair process for the dismissal of board members.”

But the letter from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is silent on a bill that Bevin signed into law last week. That law abolishes the school’s governing board and replaces it with a new group appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The letter noted any legislation impacting the university must protect the university’s board from “undue political pressure.”

Bevin abolished and replaced the board last summer via executive order. A state judge later blocked the order as illegal.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Flood, Louisville
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UofL Exhibit Recalls Massive 1937 Flood
Read More»
grant money grants
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
$1 Million in Grants Awarded to Clean up Illegal Dumps
Read More»
gavel and scales
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear University of Louisville Suit
Read More»
﻿
More News»