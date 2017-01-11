CHFS Seeks Funding for Opioid Abuse

FRANKFORT, KY. (WTVQ) – The Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) says that recent federal legislation has made funding of up to $10 million dollars available to combat opioid use disorder in Kentucky over the next two years.

In partnership with the Office of the Governor and the Kentucky Cabinet for Justice and Public Safety, CHFS will submit an application to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) in response to the announcement of this additional funding.

CHFS is asking for information and grant requests from Kentuckians who have experience battling the crisis, via the following links: here, and here.

Due to the impending deadline for grant submissions, responses must be received by 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 19. A conference call will take place at 12 p.m. EST this Friday (Jan. 13). All interested parties are encouraged to participate in order to gather more information and ask questions. Use the dial-in 1-866-904-6912 and 588972 for the access code.

“Opioid abuse and overdose is one of the most significant health concerns facing our state and directly contributes to a number of other problems, including the growing number of children in foster care,” said CHFS Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson. “It is imperative we take full advantage of this funding opportunity to expand treatment and enhance ongoing work to prevent substance abuse.”

Priority populations under consideration by the CHFS and its partners include, but are not limited to:

Pregnant and parenting women with an opioid abuse disorder;

Incarcerated individuals with opioid abuse disorder who are re-entering the community; and

Individuals treated for an overdose in Emergency Room settings.

Those submitting responses are encouraged to offer suggestions about other populations to be considered by CHFS. In addition, CHFS is also seeking suggested strategies for preventing of opioid abuse and overdoses; practices for opioid abuse treatment, particularly Medication Assisted Treatment; and increased access to treatment and recovery supports.