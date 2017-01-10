Woodford Reserve Bourbon Yushoku

Meteorologist Eric Burke welcomes Chef de Cuisine Nat Henton from the Woodford Reserve Distillery, who shares about the Woodford Reserve Bourbon Yushoku happening Saturday, January 14th.

“Yoshoku” is the name given for a Japanese take on western food, which just happens to be a passionate specialty of Chef Henton. Guests will enjoy a four-course meal of familiar dishes with a Japanese cultural flair, and possibly a splash of Woodford Reserve bourbon.

Come try the amazing seaweed salad, Elmwood Inn’s Bourbon Black Tea, and so much more on January 14th at the Woodford Reserve Distillery Visitor Center, located at 7855 McCracken Pike in Versailles.

The evening will start at 6:00 p.m. with cocktails, followed by a tour at 6:30 p.m., and dinner at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the dinner are $79 per person.

For more information, head to the Woodford Reserve website, and follow them on Facebook!

