Winterfest 2017 Presents…. Dreamgirls! – Kentucky Conservatory Theatre

The popular Broadway smash hit musical “Dreamgirls” is headlining this season’s Winterfest at the Kentucky Conservatory Theater. Troy sat down with Darian Sanders (Curtis) & Tammie Harris (Effie), two actors in the musical to learn what all we can expect to see in this years Winterfest production.

Below are times and dates of “Dreamgirls” at Winterfest:

January 19th-22nd and January 26th-29th

Dinner: 7:00pm

Show: 8:00pm

For more info on where you can find tickets head over to their Facebook, website or by calling (859) 935-1564.

The Kentucky Conservatory is located at 903 Manchester St #190, Lexington, KY 40508.