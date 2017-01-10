WIND ADVISORY Tuesday…Rain & Thunder Possible

WIND ADVISORY in effect for the entire viewing area through 7:00 P.M. EST for sustained winds between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. A few spotty showers are possible this morning with increasing rain coverage later this afternoon, high temps will be near 50 degrees…some thunder is also possible. Temperatures stay mild overnight in the lower 40’s with more scattered rain and thunder. Wednesday and Thursday will be very mild in the 60’s with more overcast skies and rain showers. Friday will be cooler before more mild air and rain returns for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke