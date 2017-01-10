Wild Thyme – Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Ingredients

* 24 oz button mushrooms (around 25-35 mushrooms

* 1/4 cup diced celery

* 1/4 cup diced yellow onion

* 1 bunch fresh dill

* 3 cloves of garlic, minced

* 1/2 TBSP butter

* 1/2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

* 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

* 1/4 tsp salt, or to taste

* 1/4 tsp paprika, plus extra for topping

* 1 tsp dijon mustard

* 1 egg

* 6 oz fresh crab meat (lump or claw)

* 1/2 cup gouda cheese or shredded parmesan, plus extra for topping

* 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs (with 1/4 cup reserved)

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Drizzle foil with a little olive oil or use butter for extra oomph. I alternate between the two and it’s great either way. Alternatively you can skip the baking sheet altogether and use your favorite cast iron skillet to do the job. Make sure you use a little butter or oil for either option and you’re good to go! Remove the stems from your mushrooms and arrange mushrooms on the baking sheet/skillet. Finely dice your veggies and, with a 1/2 TBSP of butter, saute the celery and onion. Towards the end, add your garlic and continue to saute until onions and celery are translucent and tender and mushrooms are fully cooked. Season with old bay, garlic powder, paprika, fresh dill, salt, and pepper, stir, and pour into a mixing bowl. Add your crab and cheese, egg, dijon, and bread crumbs then mix Spoon mixture into mushroom caps and sprinkle with paprika. Toss your panko breadcrumbs with a little melted butter and chopped parsley (or oil) and press gently on top of the filling to overstuff each mushroom. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and panko is golden. Grab a fork and attack!

