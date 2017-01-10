Waste Management Continues Collecting Holiday Trees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Division of Waste Management is continuing to pick up holiday trees as residents take down their decorations.

Residents with city collection can dispose of their tree by setting it at the curb on their regular collection day on or before January 27. Be sure to remove the stand, lights, ornaments and other decorative materials first.

Natural trees left out for curbside collection will be taken to the city’s composting facility where they will be converted into mulch. Another option is donating your natural trees to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources for use as fish habitat. Simply drop the tree off near the paddle boat parking lot at Jacobson Park through Sunday, January 15. Fayette County residents may also take their tree directly to the Haley Pike Composting Facility at 4216 Hedger Lane at no charge.

Artificial trees set on the curb will be sent to the landfill. Artificial trees in good condition can be donated to Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Fayette County residents may also take their artificial tree to the Free Trash Disposal Day at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station at 1505 Old Frankfort Pike between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.

All Fayette County residents can recycle holiday lights, computers, televisions and small appliances at the City’s Electronic Recycling Center located at 1306 Versailles Road. Learn more at www.LexingtonKY.gov/ecycle. These items should never be placed in the blue recycling cart, as they can damage sorting equipment.

Note that Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices, along with the Recycling Center, Electronics Recycling Center and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Location information and hours of operation for the Haley Pike Composting Facility, Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station and Electronics Recycling Center can be found by visiting www.LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen or calling LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.