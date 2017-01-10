UPDATE: Metcalfe County Runaway Found

EDMONTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 15-year old girl, who authorities say ran away from her foster placement home on January 5, 2017, was found, according to a release from the director of Metcalfe County Emergency Management that came in after midnight on January 10, 2017.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff says Destiny Ennis had run away in the past, including on December 19, 2016. On that occasion, she was found in the North Metcalfe area, according to the sheriff.

Emergency management didn’t release any details about how or where Ennis was located following her most recent disappearance.

0 Comments for this article
Destiny Ennis
0 Comments for this article
0 Comments for this article
