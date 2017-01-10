TRAFFIC ALERT: Pothole Repair Work on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting drivers to pothole repair work happening on New Circle Road on Tuesday.

Repairs are being made between Nicholasville Road and Versailles Road.

Repairing potholes means crews will be moving around New Circle, so motorists should watch for signage and flashing arrows in the work area.

Pothole repair is expected to conclude by 3:00 pm.

Motorists can report a pothole through the following: