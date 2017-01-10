TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75S Closed Due to Overturned Semi

CORINTH, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say I-75 Southbound at mile marker 142 near Corbin is shut down due to an overturned semi.

According to the News Graphic, two people were injured in the accident, that happened at around 3:00 p.m.

The paper says the semi, which was carrying wooden planks, swerved to avoid an oversized load as it pulled onto I-75 from the right-hand shoulder, and ended up hitting a car. The collision also caused the tractor to detach from the trailer, which overturned, dumping wood out onto the roadway.

Traffic management says they estimate the scene to be clear by 6:00 p.m.

Drivers are advised to take exit 144 toward Corinth, to US-25S, then back onto I-75S at Exit 136.

ABC 36 will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.