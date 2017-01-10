Suspect in Custody After Hostage Situation at Alabama Credit Union

A suspect is in custody after a hostage situation at a credit union in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, officials told local media. No one was injured in the incident inside the One Credit Union, according to Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Teena Richardson.

Police Chief Steve Anderson said the incident began as a bank robbery.

According to Anderson, police responded so quickly to the call that the suspect was still in the credit union when police arrived. The suspect then started taking hostages, he added.

Police stormed the bank, bringing the incident to an end, Anderson said.

The suspect’s connection to the bank is not immediately clear, police said.

The credit union is across the street from the University of Alabama’s law school. The University of Alabama issued a campus alert when the hostage situation was reported, urging people to avoid the area.