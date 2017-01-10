St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival Opens for Entries, Vendors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Alltech St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival committee is now accepting entries for Lexington’s 38th annual parade and vendors for the Irish festival. This year’s event will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017, in downtown Lexington. The annual event is produced by Lexington Parks and Recreation and is sponsored by the Bluegrass Irish Society.

The St. Patrick’s parade is the longest-running citywide civic event in Lexington.

The parade and festival are part of an all-day celebration that begins at 8 a.m. with the 11th annual Shamrock Shuffle to benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity. At 11 a.m., the annual “Blessing of the Keg” at the Alltech tents in Cheapside Park kicks off the free festival. The parade begins at 1 p.m.

Applications for parade participants and vendors can be found online at the newly redesigned website, http://www.lexingtonstpatsparade.org/. Concession vendor applications are due by January 27. Applications for vendors for the Irish festival are due February 10. Parade entry forms are due by March 1.

For more information, follow @LexStPatsParade on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for event updates and coverage. Parade participants and attendees are encouraged to share their photos online, tag @LexStPatsParade and use #LexStPats2017.