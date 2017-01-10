Sheriff: London Woman Arrested After Shooting Boyfriend

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is in the Laurel County Detention Center after reportedly shooting her boyfriend and causing a serious injury to his leg on Tuesday morning.

The Laurel Co. Sheriff says deputies were sent to an apartment complex on Carolyn Drive in London just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a shooting complaint.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the victim, Haskell Webb, of Middlesboro, has been shot by his girlfriend, 46-year-old Ella Van Dijk.

Investigators found Van Dijk in the kitchen area of the apartment. Deputies also found and seized a 9 mm pistol and a .40 caliber pistol. They also noted that five people were living in nearby apartments at the time of the shooting.

Webb was airlifted to UK Medical Center for treatment.

According to detectives, when Van Dijk was arrested she became belligerent at the scene and during booking.

She was charged with assault, domestic violence, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.