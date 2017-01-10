Savvy Shopper – Allsports

With the start of the New Year, plenty of people have made resolutions to ramp up their fitness programs, and ABC 36’s Sarah Enlow knows that Allsports in Fayette Mall has everything you need to keep your fitness goals intact!

Allsports is based in Lexington, KY and has been locally owned and operated since 1972. Whether you are working out of just hanging out, you will find a fabulous selection of athletic footwear and apparel for the whole family.

Shoppers will find footwear favorites like Nike, Adidas, Brooks, Asics, Saucony, New Balance and Under Armour and stylish workout apparel along with the latest collegiate, NFL, MLB and NBA apparel and accessories.

Solid Blue fans will delight in the vast selection of Kentucky Football and Basketball apparel and accessories.

Allsports is located next to Macy’s in the Fayette Mall.