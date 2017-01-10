Pulaski students prepare to sing during inauguration festivities

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ)- A group of middle-schoolers from Northern Pulaski Middle School are getting ready for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: singing at a presidential inauguration.

Chorus Director June Correll says it’s a trip 16 years in the making.

“I’ve been working at this longer than my students are old. They’re only 12 so if I’ve applied for four inaugurations, that’s 16 years,” says Correll.

Students, preparing for the trip are excited as well.

“Right as I found out, I just told my parents and they’re so excited for me,” says one student. Another chimes in with, “I mean, this is the inauguration.”

“It’s really exciting and also kind of nerve-wracking,” says another as they think about singing in front of an estimated 250,000 people in Washington, D.C.

The group leaves next Tuesday. They’ll be singing the National Anthem in front of the Lincoln Memorial.