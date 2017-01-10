Public Meeting to be Held in Scott Co. on New HS, Tax Increase

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A public hearing is being held Tuesday night in Scott County about a proposed tax increase to help pay for a new high school.

The hearing starts at 6:30 p.m. at Scott County Schools Central Office, located at 2168 Frankfort Pike in Georgetown.

At 7:30 p.m., the Scott County School Board will meet to vote on the proposed tax increase. School Superintendent Kevin Hub says it’s unclear just how much the tax increase could be.

The new school, to be called ‘Great Crossing High School,’ is scheduled to be completed in July of 2019, and is designed to have 42 regular classrooms and 13 classrooms for special education. It would initially house an estimated 1,500 students, but could hold more than 1,900.

The estimated cost for the new facility is $57.8 million.