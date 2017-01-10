Officials Report Heroin Overdose Surge in Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Emergency officials say there has been a surge of heroin overdoses in Jessamine County this week.

Aaron Stamper, chief of the county’s emergency services, says there were five overdoses beginning early Tuesday morning to the afternoon, and nine total since Monday. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2iCOjgG ) none of the overdoses were fatal, though the county reported one overdose death on Saturday.

Stamper says “it’s a mess right now” and called the overdoses “unsettling.”

He says it’s possible there is a dangerous batch of heroin that has made its way into the county.

All but two of the overdoses were within the Nicholasville city limits. The victims were typically in their 20s through 40s.

