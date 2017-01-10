Murder Charge After Henry County Shooting

PLEASUREVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are investigating a shooting in the Pleasureville community of Henry County

Troopers say they received a 911 call reporting a shooting at an apartment complex on Main Street.

When they arrived, police say they found Zachary Fluhr, of Louisville, outside the apartments with a gunshot wound.  He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner.

After investigating, police say Fluhr was shot by 22-year-old Randall Carman, of Pleasureville, during a fight.

Carman was taken into custody and charged with murder.  He was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center.

An autopsy has been cheduled with the Louisville Medical Examiner’s Office.

 

