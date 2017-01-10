Mitch McConnell Suggests Regulations Trump Should Nix

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants President-elect Donald Trump to overturn certain environmental regulations imposed by President Barack Obama.

The Kentucky Republican urged Trump in a letter to scrap several regulations that Republicans consider overly burdensome, including a rule to protect streams from coal-mining debris and separate rule to protect small streams and wetlands from development.

McConnell also asked Trump to drop a legal defense of the Clean Power Plan, Obama’s signature effort to limit carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants. The linchpin of Obama’s strategy to fight climate change is currently on hold awaiting a court ruling.

McConnell also urged Trump to protect health benefits for thousands of retired miners who face a loss of benefits this spring.