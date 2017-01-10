LPD: Worker Forced Into Room During Coin Laundry Robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say an employee at a coin laundry on Surfside Drive was forced into a room during a robbery Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the employee told them a man walked into the business around 11:00 a.m., demanded money, put the worker in a room, stole some cash and ran out.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600 or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020. You can submit tips by cell phone. Simply text “tips2020” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

You can also submit information online by visiting www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

