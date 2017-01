LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say they are looking for a female suspect in a recent hotel robbery.

It happened Monday at around 11 p.m. at the Guest House Inn on Elkhorn Drive.

Police say a woman came in wearing a pink hoodie and implied she had a gun.

She demanded money from the clerk.

She took off after getting cash from the register.

Police say they are not sure if she ran off or got into a vehicle