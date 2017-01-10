London Man Arrested for Repeated Sexual Abuse of a Minor

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in London say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on charges of repeated sexual abuse of a minor.

Officers stopped 61-year-old Dannie Nunley, of London, on KY 229.  According to police, investigators discovered Nunley was wanted on a Laurel County indictment warrant, charged with 10 sexually related offenses.

Nunley was arrested charged with 4 counts of sexual abuse, 2 counts of rape, and sodomy, along with other charges.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

