KSP Searching for Missing Teen

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say they are looking for a missing teen girl from Wayne County.

Troopers say 16-year-old Angel Robinson was last seen at a Morehead home on December 25th.

Investigators say they aren’t sure if she left the home alone or if she is with someone.

Robinson has an identifying tattoo on her left leg that reads “Eddie Jr.,” as well as a tattoo on her right shoulder of a Browning symbol.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 784-4127.