Hartford to Hold Referendum on Alcohol Sales

HARTFORD, Ky. (AP) – A third city in western Kentucky’s Ohio County plans to hold a referendum on alcohol sales.

The Messenger-Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2i9SDmA) reports residents in Hartford will cast ballots on Jan. 24 to decide the issue.

A countywide election on liquor sales was held in April, but the initiative failed by 339 votes. Meanwhile, the city of Beaver Dam passed a measure to allow alcohol sales there. A similar measure in the city of Rockport failed.

Ohio County Clerk Bess Ralph said talk about the election has been “very quiet” and turnout would be hard to predict.

The city has 1,912 registered voters who can cast ballots.

