Gusty Winds And More Rain Chances Ahead

Overview: Milder temperatures return for the rest of the week, along with scattered rain showers and gusty winds. Wednesday and Thursday will continue our warming trend, with highs around 60 degrees on Wednesday, and low to mid 60s for Thursday, with scattered rain showers possible both days. Temperatures will cool into the mid 40s for Friday, with 50s returning for Dr. Martin Luther King Weekend, with lingering rain chances.

TONIGHT: Gusty winds and chilly temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 42 degrees, with scattered rain showers.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and rain chances continue for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 55 degrees.

THURSDAY: Milder temperatures continue into Thursday, with a high temperature of 66 degrees, with the chance for a few scattered rain showers.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain chances continue with an overnight low temperature of 38 degrees.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers continue into Friday, with a seasonably chilly high temperature of 45 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible for Friday night, with overnight low temperatures around 35 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue for Saturday, with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 52 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers