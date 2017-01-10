UPDATE: Reward Offered in Search for Madison Co. Man

Fred Warner

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert remains in effect for a man who hasn’t been seen since before Christmas and now a reward is being offered in the case.

His family says Fred Warner, 78, has Alzheimer and dementia.

He is described as being 5’7″ tall, and could possibly be driving a gray 2011 Toyota Avalon with tinted windows and the Kentucky license plate 463-LBX.  His family says there is a very distinct tinted license plate cover.

A $5,000 dollar reward is being offered for his safe return.

1/6/17 8:52 p.m.

Golden Alert Still in Effect for Missing Madison County Man

A Golden Alert is still in effect for a Madison County man who hasn’t been seen since before Christmas, according to Richmond Police.

78-year old Fred D. Warner was last seen in Richmond around December 18, 2016.

He’s 5’7″ tall and could be driving a 2011 Toyota Avalon with Kentucky license plate 463-LBX.

Anyone with any information about Warner’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 911.

