UPDATE: Reward Offered in Search for Madison Co. Man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert remains in effect for a man who hasn’t been seen since before Christmas and now a reward is being offered in the case.

His family says Fred Warner, 78, has Alzheimer and dementia.

He is described as being 5’7″ tall, and could possibly be driving a gray 2011 Toyota Avalon with tinted windows and the Kentucky license plate 463-LBX. His family says there is a very distinct tinted license plate cover.

A $5,000 dollar reward is being offered for his safe return.

1/6/17 8:52 p.m.

Golden Alert Still in Effect for Missing Madison County Man

