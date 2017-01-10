Beshear Fires Investigator that Prompted Bevin’s Rebuke

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Attorney General Andy Beshear has fired an investigator who is accused of giving false testimony that prompted Gov. Matt Bevin to call Beshear’s office an embarrassment.

Holly McCoy-Johnson, the head of administrative services for Beshear, said in a termination letter that David Wilburs’ “demonstrated failures to be truthful” show that he can’t perform his job.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2j1xkYC) cited records from an internal investigation in reporting Wilburs’ actions led to the dismissal of at least two criminal cases and an accusation of misconduct in another case.

Wilburs was placed on administrative leave without pay on December 28th. His termination was effective Tuesday.

A spokesman for Beshear declined to comment. The newspaper reported it couldn’t reach Wilburs’ attorney, Stephen Wolnitzek, for comment on Monday.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.