UPDATE: AG Willing to Defend State in Suit Against Ultrasound Law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office is willing to defend the state against a lawsuit seeking to block a new Kentucky law requiring women to get an ultrasound before an abortion.

But Beshear said Tuesday he won’t represent the state if a legal challenge is mounted against another new law banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless the mother’s life is in danger. Beshear says that law is “clearly unconstitutional.”

Both abortion measures sped through the Republican-led legislature last week. Gov. Matt Bevin signed both into law. Both measures had emergency clauses, meaning they took effect immediately.

On the ultrasound legislation, Beshear said it’s his duty to defend laws when “the constitutionality is questionable.” He says his office will defend any of the agencies sued that seek his office’s representation.

1/9/17 2:47 p.m.

ACLU Challenges Kentucky’s New Ultrasound Abortion Law

Abortion-rights supporters have filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking a new Kentucky law that requires women get an ultrasound prior to having an abortion.

The suit signals pro-choice groups’ attempts to fight back against new Republican dominance in the state, where the GOP just claimed control of the state House for the first time in nearly a century and immediately passed laws to restrict access to abortions.

The American Civil Liberties Union said Monday that the law that requires abortion providers show and describe ultrasound images violates privacy and First Amendment rights.

The ultrasound legislation was one of several put on a fast-track last week by the Republican majority in the legislature.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who signed the ultrasound bill, calls it “sound legislation” and predicts it will hold up in court.

