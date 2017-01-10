3 Injured in Clay County House Explosion

MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) – Members of a Clay County family have lost their home and suffered injuries in an explosion.

Burning Springs Fire Chief Shane Sturgill tells local media that an explosion happened early Monday at a Manchester home. He says the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The three victims were taken via air ambulance from the home to UK Hospital. Sturgill says the victims have first and second degree burns, in addition to broken bones.

Two dogs in a cage outside the home survived, but another dog inside the home during the blast died.

An official from the state fire marshal’s office was on the scene Monday.

