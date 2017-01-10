Nicholas Co. Man Reveals Makeover Results

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Nicholas County man has a whole new look and attitude.

Josh Howard won a makeover contest, more than a year ago from Dr. Bart McFarland.

About a thousand people sent in submissions, which was whittled down to Howard.

By winning, he received new teeth, clothes, hair, and help with both diet and exercise.

During his “unveiling” Tuesday night, he said he feels great and he hopes to pass on the good fortune.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to match the level of kindness and generosity given to me by all of you,” said Howard, “but if I can give a few dollars to somebody in line in front of me at the grocery store so they don’t have to put something back, or stop and help somebody with a flat tire, or just open the door for somebody, maybe a little bit at a time, I can make a difference.”

Tuesday night’s unveiling is nothing new. Dr. Bart McFarland has been doing this for more than 15 years.