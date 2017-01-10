12th Annual Coretta Scott King Spirit of Ivy Awards

Teresa Searcy drops by the studio to talk about the upcoming 12th Annual Coretta Scott King Spirit of Ive Awards, happening on Saturday, January 14th!

Each year the awards honor outstanding women in the Lexington community who exemplify the spirt of the ivy – strength and endurance. This year’s keynote speaker is Judge Pamela Goodwine.

Past recipients include Secretary of State Allison Lundergen Grimes, Judge Kathy Stein and Roszalyn Akins.

The awards are presented by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (Beta Gamma Omega Chapter)

The awards will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Lexington, located at 1801 Newtown Pike.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children.