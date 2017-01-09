Woman Arrested for Stabbing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A stabbing suspect is in jail in Lexington tonight. Police say 60-year-old Linda Davis got into a disagreement with a man on Florida Street around 8 p.m. Saturday night then slashed his face.

Davis is charged with second degree assault. According to police, this is the second stabbing on Florida Street officers have been called to within a 24 hour span.

Police say the first was Friday, also just after 8 p.m., when two men who knew each other got into a fight.

Officers say one man stabbed the other in the abdomen then cut his hands on his own knife. Both men were taken to the hospital.