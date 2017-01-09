Tolled Bridges Average 81,000 Vehicles in Recent Days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Officials say traffic crossing three tolled bridges connecting Kentucky and Indiana in the Louisville area averaged more than 81,000 vehicles during three recent days.

RiverLink officials say just over 50 percent of those vehicles had transponders that were mounted and read by bridge cameras. Tolling started Dec. 30 on the new Lewis and Clark Bridge, the new Interstate 65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the improved I-65 Kennedy Bridge.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2jnp6v2 ) reports that nearly 185,000 RiverLink transponders have been requested to date. Drivers without transponders will get bills in the mail and pay higher toll rates.

The number of drivers with transponders is expected to continue to increase as more accounts are opened and transponder orders are fulfilled.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

 

