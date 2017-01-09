Sharing Memories Made Easy – Central Kentucky Computer Society

Been at a family get-together or on a sightseeing trip and you wanted to share a picture with someone nearby but just didn’t know how? Well we’ve got the answers for you.

Joe Dietz & Brooke Thomas from Central Kentucky Computer Society are back this month to show us how to use Airdrop feature on the iPhone.

It’s the easiest and quickest way to share photos and videos with people who have an iPad or an iPhone when both people are in the same location.

For more info visit their website or by calling (859) 373-1000.

The Central Kentucky Computer Society is located at 160 Moore Dr, Suite 107 in Lexington.