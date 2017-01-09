Pets Need Pals – Cindy – Scott County Humane Society

In today’s edition of “Pets Need Pals” Jan Edelen, with the Scott County Humane Society, introduces Meteorologist Eric Burke to Cindy, an adorable puppy looking for her forever home.

Since 1981, the Scott County Humane Society has provided lifesaving programs to cats and dogs, and outreach services to those in our community.

The organization does not have an intake facility for animals being surrendered by homes or for abandoned animals in the community.  Instead, they work closely on a daily basis with the Scott County Animal Shelter, a county-run, open admission facility for all abandoned or unwanted animals.

The Scott County Humane Society works to save and better lives through successful cat and dog foster and adoption programs, a partnership with PetSmart Charities Rescue Waggin’, a pet food bank, spay and neuter programs, Kind Kids educational program, and their Adoption and Education Center in Georgetown.

For more information, head to sc4paws.org.

