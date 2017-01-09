Mother and Son Die in Elizabethtown Fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- Fire officials in Elizabethtown say a woman and her son have died in a weekend house fire.

According to Hardin County Deputy Coroner John Clemens, 46-year-old DeAndra McIntyre and her 6-year-old son Ryan Rothert, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Assistant Fire Chief says the fire started in the basement of the home.  According to the Valley Creek Fire Chief,  four other people were in the home, but escaped the fire.

An autopsy is scheduled for McIntyre and Rothert, but the deputy coroner says he thinks smoke inhalation caused their deaths.

 

