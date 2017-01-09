Metcalfe Co. Teen Missing, Sheriff Asking for Help

EDMONTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Metcalfe Co. Sheriff is looking for help from the public in finding a missing teen girl who ran away from her foster placement home on January 5th.

The Sheriff says 15-year-old Destiny Ennis stands 5’10” tall, weighs 120 pounds. and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

According to the Sheriff, Ennis has run away from home in the past (most recently, on December 19th of 2016,) and was found in the North Metcalfe area.

Anyone with information about Ennis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office at 270-432-3041 or State Police toll-free at 1-800-222-5555.